Punguza Mizigo is good but will fall

The Punguza Mizigo initiative has become a punching bag because it steals the thunder from the Building Bridges Initiative, an activist claims.

Political scientist Robert Watangwa yesterday said that the bill was good for Kenyans but it will be frustrated by politicians to pave the way for the BBI one.

The bill is now headed to county assemblies where at least 24 of the 47 counties must approve it to move to the next stage. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) announced the Thirdway Alliance met the threshold of collecting 1 million signatures to back up its initiative.

“It is a good idea but it is stealing thunder from the Building Bridges Initiative and the owners of politics in this country will frustrate the initiative. Politicians will kill it to wait for the BBI bill because they will not allow Aukot to come as the man who has come up with an idea that transforms the entire country,” he told the Star on the phone.

He said such a drive requires political muscle to push it which Aukot lacks, having no single MCA in any of the 47 county assemblies.

He said that though Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, a close ally of DP William Ruto said the bill was good, the DP’s camp could still be weighing the consequences as to whether they can take and run away with it.

Elsewhere, Prof Frank Matanga, who teaches political science at Masinde Muliro University, said the Punguza Mizigo and BBI are two different initiatives that should be let to go the full course.

“After all, we have already seen what is contained in the Ekuru Aukot bill but this BBI is shrouded in secrecy,” he said in Kakamega yesterday.

He said that Kenyans need to know the merits and demerits of the two initiatives of both before making a decision on what they want changed in the constitution, “instead of demonizing the Aukot bill just because it is not sponsored by Raila Odinga.” He said Kenyans should stop being selfish.

Speaking on Radio Jambo yesterday morning, Aukot asked those opposed to his bill to tell him what was wrong with it instead of condemning it wholesale.

“I know that some of them are sycophants because they survive because of others and cannot be men of their own,” he said.