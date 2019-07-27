Ikolomani MP's son dies in a US swimming pool

The family of Ikolomani Member of Parliament Bernard Shinali is engulfed in grief and pain following the demise of the MP’s son Chris Atema.

The 35-year old who lives and works in the United States of America is said to have drowned in a swimming pool at a hotel in Arizona.

According to the MP’s Brother Robert Ayitsi the deceased a Father of two has been in America for several years working as a soldier in the US Navy.

"We are very sad to receive the shocking news today Saturday about the death of Chris whom we are told had gone for a retreat in Arizona but died in a swimming pool," Ayitsi said

Atema is the firstborn to Ikolomani legislator.

Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali while sending his condolences wondered why a person trained in the US Marine could drown in a swimming pool and called for an inquest into the death.

“As we speak now we have just talked to the CAS Ministry of foreign affairs Hon. Ababu Namwamba, we are also intending to talk to Ambassador Amayo and Koki Muli who also work in the embassy of US in New York and Washington to see if we can get more information," Washiali said.

However, Ayitsi said the family will give a full statement later on after getting a comprehensive report.

Other Kakamega leaders who condoled with Ikolomani MP at his home in Lirhembe village on Saturday morning included Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe and Kakamega Woman Rep Elsie Muhanda.