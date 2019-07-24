Court upholds suspension of vihiga sports executive

The labour court in Kisumu has upheld the suspension of Vihiga executive for Sports Felistus Barasa.

Barasa was suspended alongside chief officer Chris Agava last month by Governor Wilber Ottichilo over corruption and allegations of gross misconduct.

They challenged their suspension and the Employment and Labour Relations Court in Kisumu.

In a ruling delivered by Justice Nduma Nderi two weeks ago, the court reinstated Agava, saying the governor lacked strong facts to suspend the chief officer.

"County executive committee members for sports Felistus Barasa will stay out of office basing on grounds of poor service delivery, gross misconduct and corruption allegations as stated by the county government of Vihiga," Nderi said.

The two were quietly suspended with the governor remaining mute on the matter.

On Monday, county director of communications Victor Wetende told reporters the sports office has been marred with controversies.

Wetende said the office was allocated Sh10 million to refurbish and built pavilions at Mumboha and Ebusakami stadiums in Luanda subcounty.

“The kind of work done at the two sites is not commensurate with the amount allocated,” Wetende said. He spoke at the county headquarters in Mbale.

He said the two officers did not provide satisfactory answers when Ottichilo queried the works.

Wetende said reinstatement of those suspended over corruption had become an impediment in the fight against graft in counties.

“Corruption has been an issue in most counties and we agree it is a tough war. My prayer is that once an individual is suspended, the court should ensure they stay out of office until investigations are complete,” he said.

He said the governor was ready to crack the whip on lazy and corrupt officials.

Assembly minority leader Tom Atingo said they were concerned about the shoddy work done at the stadiums.

“The governor has already suspended payments to the contractors at Mumboha and Ebusakami,” Atingo said.

