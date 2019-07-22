Unite for Western to produce the next president, says Atwoli

• Atwoli said voters from Western Kenya should vote as a bloc to help the region have a strong say in the next government.
• Atwoli said corruption has crippled Kenya's economy since a few people are amassing wealth. He said corrupt individuals are not fit to hold office.
Cotu secretary general Francis Atwoli has told Luhya leaders to work together for the benefit of the community.
He said Luhya leaders have failed to clinch the presidency owing to poor strategies.
Makadara MP George Aladwa backed him. He said the Mulembe Nation should have a strategic plan to secure the top seat in the 2022 General Election. He said if Luhyas form a voting bloc, they will be respected by other Kenyans.
"A good striker returns the ball back to midfielders to score if he is marked by many defenders," he said.
He urged the Luhya community to have a sense of direction, respect, and dignity for the community to be honoured.
“Those following Deputy President William Ruto are doing so for personal gain and not for the benefit for the people from Western Kenya," Aladwa said.
(Edited by P. Wanambisi)