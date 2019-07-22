Unite for Western to produce the next president, says Atwoli

Cotu secretary general Francis Atwoli has told Luhya leaders to work together for the benefit of the community.

He said Luhya leaders have failed to clinch the presidency owing to poor strategies.

Atwoli said voters from Western Kenya should vote as a bloc to help the region have a strong say in the next government.

Makadara MP George Aladwa backed him. He said the Mulembe Nation should have a strategic plan to secure the top seat in the 2022 General Election. He said if Luhyas form a voting bloc, they will be respected by other Kenyans.