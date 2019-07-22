Close

Slain MP’s guard laid to rest, Wanjala wants speedy probe

The murdered guard was laid to laid to rest at his Mulukina home on Saturday.

• Wanjala who was accompanied by his Sigulu Island [Uganda] counterpart George Abott, condemned the killing of his guard whom he described as dedicated and loyal. 

by GILBERT OCHIENG Correspondent, Nyanza
22 July 2019 - 00:00
Budalang'i MP Raphael Wanjala.
Budalang'i MP Raphael Wanjala's wants the Directorate of Criminal Prosecutions  to speed up investigations into the killing of his guard Constant Lumumba. 

“Every Kenyan has the right to life and nobody has the power to cut short one’s life so I would wish to urge the Director of Criminal Investigation to move with speed and launch thorough investigation into the murder my security guard and appropriate action taken against those behind the killing, The MP said. 

A postmortem done on the body at Port Victoria Referral Hospital showed Lumumba did not die from a motorbike accident as earlier claimed.

Family lawyer Herman Omiti said they suspect Lumumba could have been murdered.  Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder and are assisting the police with investigation.

