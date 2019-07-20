Work starts on Sh239m maternity wing at Bungoma Referral

Construction has begun on a new 250-bed capacity maternity complex at Bungoma County Referral Hospital.

The complex will have 216 beds at the main facility and 38 at the pediatric unit.

The new facility will ease congestion in the wards and improve essential maternal health services support.

The current buildings hosting the Bungoma Referral Hospital were built in 1952.

Governor Wycliffe Wangamati said the new facility will afford ample space to pregnant women and mothers nursing their babies.