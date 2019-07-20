MP Omulele tells senators to engage Treasury over revenue row

Luanda MP Chris Omulele has urged the senate to engage the Treasury to solve the ongoing row between MPs and senators over how much money counties should receive.

Speaking at Emuhaya yesterday, Omulele said funds allocation is done by the Treasury and the National Assembly only approves it.

“The Senate now is engaging us at a very rigid angle as if the parliamentarians have refused to give them what they want,” the MP said.

Omulele said that the senate should fight the national government or the Treasury itself for higher allocation and once that is done, to let it be tabled in the House for scrutiny.

The lawmaker told governors to work with the allocated funds to ensure proper development of the counties.

He urged Vihiga Governor Wilbur Ottichilo to sort out pending bills to suppliers.

“Ottichilo should pay contractors in the county according to work done, those with shoddy work call off their payments,” Omulele said.

The MP said the counties have lost millions of shillings to dubious suppliers and contractors.

He said the county assemblies should come up with laws to protect against questionable workers in the county from siphoning the public resources.

“Do not allow these people to blame you on other people’s mistakes in your government. Send them home and have those who can work,” he said.

(edited by O. Owino)