Malaba school faces closure over collapsed toilets

A school in Malaba, Kakamega county risks closure after some of its toilets caved in due to poor workmanship and heavy rains currently pounding the region.

The department of public health visited Matende Primary School and gave it 14 days to construct new toilets failure to which it will be shut down.

The school head teacher Moses Pata called on well-wishers to step in and assist the school to construct new toilets and save the institution.

“Getting finance is a challenge and I appeal to the Ministry of Education, county government, area leaders and other well-wishers to assist us to raise Sh700,000 needed to put up new toilets,” he said.

Pupils and teachers found the toilets had caved in when they reported to the school on Wednesday morning.

The remaining toilets have visible cracks and health officials said they cannot be used as they posed danger to users. The school has a student population of 875.

Parents attributed the collapse of the toilets constructed by the county government to poor workmanship.

“How can latrines built in 2016 collapse? An assessment needs to be done to ascertain how much has been wasted,” Abel Sunguti, a parent, said.

According to public health requirements, the 875 pupils require at least 20 toilets with the toilet ratio for boys at 30 per toilet and 25 students per toilet for the girls.

Pata said Malava Constituency Development Fund constructed two classes in the financial year 2015-16 and they are currently constructing other two classes.

Deputy head teacher Moses Bandi said the education office, public health, area MP Malulu Injendi and the ward administrator are aware of the situation in the school.

