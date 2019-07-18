Embattled county secretary to face his boss in 2022

Vihiga county secretary Francis Ominde will face off with his boss Governor Wilber Ottichilo in the 2022 gubernatorial race.

Outspoken Ominde was sent packing by Ottichillo for alleged rebelliousness, leaking of government information and misuse of office among other claims.

The controversy ended up in court. Kisumu Employment and Labor Relations judge Mathew Nderi ordered the county government to reinstate Ominde with no disciplinary action.

“The governor has failed to honour the court ruling and he further went on to even change the locks on my office door. So as we speak now I can’t access the office and serve people yet I am still on the payroll,” Ominde said.

Ottichilo went ahead to replace Ominde with the current acting secretary Philip Gavuna who was then chief officer for trade.

Ominde has been endorsed by the Vihiga county religious leaders for the gubernatorial race.

Kenya Israel Church of East Africa bishop Ezekiel Ondego said time has come for the county to elect professionals for the top job.

Ondego said politicians can no longer be trusted for their lies and misuse of taxpayers’ money.

He was spoke on Wednesday at Majengo during a breakfast meeting attended by over 20 clerics.

Ondego said Governor Ottichilo's administration has failed to deliver its development agenda.

“The spiritual leaders in this county had confidence in the existing management, though things seem to be out of order. Government affairs have been personalized by few individuals in the county,” he said.

Ominde without declaring his interest in gubernatorial race challenged elected leaders to deliver on their election pledges.

He urged spiritual leaders not to keep silent when the county was heading in the wrong direction.

“The church has a crucial role to play in seeking solution to the challenges affecting the county,” Ominde said.