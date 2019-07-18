Busia fish traders move to pave way for new market

About 600 traders have agreed to relocate to a temporary site within Busia Municipality to pave way for the Sh60 million cross-border fish market.

Addressing journalists in Busia town on Monday, Busia Cross-Border Fish Market Management Unit chairman Francis Akech said relocation will start on Friday after they ensure all the required facilities are available.

Akech said among the facilities needed at the new site include electricity, water, toilets and an office.

The chairman reiterated that the construction of the modern market will solve many challenges fish traders face at the current dilapidated market.

Agriculture executive Moses Osia said the modern market will take six months to complete.

He said the new market will boost cross-border fish trade, create employment for youth, women and men and restore cleanliness.

The CEC encouraged traders to do their business normally and not let the changes affect their output.

Fisheries director Timothy Odende said the ground floor of the one-storied building will house refrigerators for preserving fresh fish, latrines and changing rooms. The first floor will have offices, stalls for dried fish and a restaurant.

Odende said security will be beefed up at the new site. He thanked the traders for their patience saying it will yield fruits after completion of the project.

Agriculture chief officer Eng Richard Achiambo thanked the traders for remaining optimistic that the market will be constructed despite a few characters who thought it was a pipe dream.

Edited by R.Wamochie