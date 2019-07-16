Our enemies will fail, Weta says on unity pact with Mudavadi

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula has warned political brokers who were out to destabilise his unity with Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi.

He regretted that after the ANC leader announced that they would work together early last year, some brokers were shuttling between him and Mudavadi, spreading propaganda.

Speaking in Bungoma town at the weekend, the Ford Kenya leader asked the brokers to stop creating imaginary divisions between him and Mudavadi.

''These people have been moving from my office to Mudavadi's only to create divisions that never exists by claiming that we are fighting one another," Wetang'ula said.

He said when he and Musalia made plans to forge Luhya unity, which has been elusive for many years, the brokers were no where. Wetang'ula warned them and said that they should leave them alone.

The former Senate minority leader said he was going to walk with Mudavadi until one of them ascends to the highest office come 2022.

''When Mudavadi becomes the next president I would have achieved. Likewise, if I clinch the seat it would be like he is the one who has got it. So there are no divisions," Wetang'ula said.

He said this time round nobody was going to divide them. Wetang'ula said he would work with Mudavadi in order to cater for the community's interests.

Wetang'ula said Western region has been neglected by the Jubilee government and asked the residents to look for ways of sustaining themselves.

He advised residents to start micro-finance organisations to enable them improve their economic base.

He said all the industries in the region had collapsed but the government was concentrating on reviving industries in other regions.

''Pan Paper Mills and Mumias Sugar Company collapsed while Nzoia Sugar Factory is on its knees but the government is doing nothing. Instead it is only reviving other collapsed industries in other parts of the country.

(Edited by P. Wanambisi)