JOBS ROW

Busia youth threaten to disrupt census

Say only civil servants are being hired

In Summary

• Some youth from Teso South and Teso North alleged that they were being left out and civil servants were being given priority.

•  Aringo urges journalists to be verify information with the relevant authorities before publishing it.
 

by KNA
Western
16 July 2019 - 05:00
Members of the public with past census reports.
Image: JACK OWUOR

Busia statistics officer Maurice Aringo has denied allegations that only civil servants are being recruited to oversee census next month.

Aringo told KNA in his office yesterday Aringo said the recruitment of officials is being done fairly across the county beginning after they received applications  from June 11 - 24.

Some youth from Teso South and Teso North alleged that they were being left out and civil servants were being given priority.

 

They also claimed that chiefs were hiring their children. The youth are threatening to hold a door-to-door campaign to tell residents to boycott the registration if their grievances are not addressed within seven days.

“We are surprised by the reports we are seeing in a section of the media because the exercise is still ongoing and the final list is not yet out,” he said.

 

Aringo further said the county commissioner has also not received any complaints by youth from both Teso North and Teso South subcounties over claims of unfair recruitment.

He urged journalists to be verify information with the relevant authorities before publishing it.

“This is a very important government programme and reckless claims from any quarter can easily jeopardise it,” he said.

 

