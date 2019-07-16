Beware of fake exams, Magoha tells parents

Kenyans have been urged to be cautious over conmen claiming to be selling KCPE and KCSE examinations, Education CS George Magoha has said.

Speaking during Busia Subcounty Education Day at Lwanya Girls’ Secondary School on Friday, he said cartels were already regrouping in some parts of the country to sell fake papers to unsuspecting parents and candidates.

“Some of them think that I'm no longer working with the Kenya National Examination Council. I'm still in touch with Knec's activities,” he said.

Magoha said preparation of exam papers is complete and security features have been enhanced. “No test papers will be out until the first day of the examination,” he said.

He, at the same time, urged teachers to ensure that students understood the syllabus instead of rushing for early completion of the same.

The CS said the recently opened window for revision of university choices would allow all successful candidates to pursue courses of their choice.

“We will soon have a formula to ensure that candidates from disadvantaged areas also get access to the University,” he said.

Magoha said he would make impromptu visits to examination centres and the multi-agency approach in managing the tests would be enhanced.

He said the government would soon disburse Sh8 billion yearly to 30 counties including Busia for infrastructure development.

“I want to urge the MPs to avail more funds for infrastructure development so that Busia can have its fair share,” he said.

Matayos MP Geoffrey Odanga requested the Education ministry to provide funds for development of school infrastructure.

He said some schools with school buses were finding it difficult to manage them.

The ministry is providing funds for insurance cover for school buses but that was withdrawn and currently, schools have to meet both insurance cover and maintenance costs,” he said.

“It is becoming very difficult for them particularly if they have to levy extra charges on parents."

(Edited by P. Wanambisi)