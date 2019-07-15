Busia to get modern stalls in Sh100m project

Busia Municipality will construct modern stalls to promote small businesses.

Municipality manager Ken Nabulindo on Friday said the project will be implemented through the second phase of the Kenya Urban Support Programme.

Nabulindo said the World Bank has already disbursed Sh100 million for this financial year.

He said the stalls will be constructed on county government reserve land including Hospital Road, Sofia and others.

“The county government wants to empower small traders economically through provision of a conducive environment to carry their businesses; this will increase the number of traders,” he said.

The manager said they will use part of the funds to tarmac a road within the municipality to add onto the Amukura House-Water-Forest-YMCA junction that was upgraded to bitumen standard in the first phase.

Giving the progress of the KUSP first phase, Nabulindo said the road tarmacking is complete but drainage is on-going. The construction of the first ever cabral parking within the Central Business District at Huduma Centre is complete and only awaiting demarcation.

On the installation of fixed bins, the municipality boss said so far 30 bins have been fixed, out of 300 procured.

He added that the installation of five high masts in designated places is also yet to take place.

Nabulindo challenged traders with old buildings along the Busia-Kisumu road to renovate them or replace them with storied ones to beautify the town.

“In line with corporate social responsibility, traders have the duty to install cabrals in front of their premises to the reserve land instead of waiting for the county government to do it for them. They, especially banks, need to emulate Shell and Breeze Petrol Stations,” he said.