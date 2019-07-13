Family spends morning in the cold after 'illegal' demolition

A family in Nang’oma village, Matayos sub-county in Busia County spent the night in the cold.

This was after their houses were demolished in the wee hours of Saturday morning following a land ownership dispute.

One of the victims, Rosemary Arusi said that she was ambushed in her house at 3am by uniformed police officers.

The officers were accompanied by goons armed with heavy metals, rungus and hammers.

They informed her that they had been sent to forcefully evict her by a Busia court even without an eviction notice.

They then proceeded with the demolition exercise sending her together with her either grandchildren into the chilly morning cold.

Her husband, Makio Arusi told journalists that they reported the matter to Busia police station under OB number 11/13/07/2019 but were told to return on Monday as the senior officer was not in the office.

They have called upon the government to urgently look into the matter since they do not understand the motive.

They are wondering why the demolition was done without notice yet they were supposed to appear in court on July 18 for the hearing of the case.

They also wondered why the exercise was done at night without the knowledge of the local administrators.