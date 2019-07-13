Close

Family spends morning in the cold after 'illegal' demolition

In Summary

• Uniformed police officers were accompanied by goons armed with heavy metals, rungus and hammers.

• Makio Arusi told journalists that they reported the matter to Busia police station under OB number 11/13/07/2019 but were told to return on Monday as the senior officer was not in the office.

by JANE CHEROTICH Correspondent, Busia
Western
13 July 2019 - 16:22
Family that spent their night in the cold after their houses were demolished following a land ownership dispute, in Nang'oma village, Busia County on Saturday July 13,2019.
DEMOLITION Family that spent their night in the cold after their houses were demolished following a land ownership dispute, in Nang'oma village, Busia County on Saturday July 13,2019.
Image: JANE CHEROTICH

A family in Nang’oma village, Matayos sub-county in Busia County spent the night in the cold.

This was after their houses were demolished in the wee hours of Saturday morning following a land ownership dispute.

One of the victims, Rosemary Arusi said that she was ambushed in her house at 3am by uniformed police officers.

The officers were accompanied by goons armed with heavy metals, rungus and hammers.

They informed her that they had been sent to forcefully evict her by a Busia court even without an eviction notice.

They then proceeded with the demolition exercise sending her together with her either grandchildren into the chilly morning cold.

Her husband, Makio Arusi told journalists that they reported the matter to Busia police station under OB number 11/13/07/2019 but were told to return on Monday as the senior officer was not in the office.

They have called upon the government to urgently look into the matter since they do not understand the motive.

They are wondering why the demolition was done without notice yet they were supposed to appear in court on July 18 for the hearing of the case. 

They also wondered why the exercise was done at night without the knowledge of the local administrators.

One of the 5 houses that were demolished in a land ownership dispute in Nang'oma village, Matayos constituency of Busia County forcing families to spend the night in the cold on Saturday July 13, 2019.
DEMOLITION One of the 5 houses that were demolished in a land ownership dispute in Nang'oma village, Matayos constituency of Busia County forcing families to spend the night in the cold on Saturday July 13, 2019.
Image: JANE CHEROTICH
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by JANE CHEROTICH Correspondent, Busia
Western
13 July 2019 - 16:22

Most Popular

  1. Mashujaa Day moves to Mama Ngina Waterfront Park
    19h ago Coast

  2. 10 women arrested shooting pornographic film, dildos ...
    1d ago Coast

  3. NGO employee charged with stealing Sh17 million
    1d ago Nairobi

  4. Case opposing appointment of Githii as KRA boss moved to ...
    19h ago Rift Valley

  5. Supermarkets closed over plastic bags
    13h ago Central

Latest Videos