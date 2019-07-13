Close

CRIME

Drunk man kills pupil but is lynched by neighbours

Kadenge is said to have been drunk when he killed Simiyu using a panga, immediately he arrived from school.

by BRIAN OJAMAA Correspondent, Western Region
Western
13 July 2019 - 00:00
The brother of Sammy Simiyu at Lugulu Hospital where he was rushed by neighbours after Kadenge cut him on the chest with a panga.
Image: BRIAN OJAMAA

A drunk man has been lynched after he killed a standard seven pupil.

The man, identified as Kadenge, committed the crime in Maram village, Webuye West constituency in Bungoma East, on Friday night.

The late Sammy Simiyu, a pupil at Lugulu Day Primary School, was killed in his family compound and well known to the killer.

 

Kadenge was also killed by residents who attacked him in his house before setting his body ablaze.

Simiyu had just come from an education tour in Kisumu with fellow students.

He was cut on the neck by Kadenge and was rushed to Lugulu Hospital by neighbors but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Simiyu’s brother, who had his brother scream, came to the scene and found the man walking back to his house.

He followed him and questioned him why he had killed his younger brother but the man took out his panga and cut him on the chest.

He was also rushed to Lugulu Hospital where he is fighting for his life

 

The boy's father, Samson Simiyu Toroi, said he was irked by the death of his son, whom he said was a jovial and friendly boy.

"I'm total shocked and don’t know how my son had wronged Kadenge, who has been our good neighbour for a while as he would often pass here and greet me," he said amid tears.

"My son was coming from his house where he sleeps after school and was coming to my house for supper and I heard a lot of noise outside. When I came to check out I saw my son bleeding profusely, his head almost dangling out," he said.

Toroi said the death of his son was a big blow to him since he wanted Simiyu to be successful in life and assist him in future when he is old.

Bungoma East OCP Valerina Obore said police have began a probe into the incident.

He cautioned residents against taking law in their own hands.

The two bodies were taken to Webuye County Hospital morgue.

