Close

ITS NOT NYS

Busia MCAs reject youth service plans

Okademi said she was saddened by members’ move to shoot down her motion, denying claims that it is a replica of the NYS.

In Summary

• Members who opposed the motion said the youth service was a replica of the National Youth Service.

• Other members were of the opinion that the youth need employment and not free services.

by JANE CHEROTICH Correspondent, Busia
Western
13 July 2019 - 00:00
Busia County Assembly MCAs in the chambers. Photo/File
Busia County Assembly MCAs in the chambers. Photo/File

Busia County Assembly has shot down a motion moved by nominated MCA Nancy Okademi seeking to establish a County Youth Service.

Members who opposed the motion said the youth service was a replica of the National Youth Service, others were of the opinion that the youth need employment and not free services.

Okademi said she was saddened by members’ move to shoot down her motion, denying claims that it is a replica of the NYS.

She said youth services are in Meru and Kirinyaga, and wondered why Busia is an exception.

The Wiper Party nominated MCA said Article 55 of the constitution requires the government to take measures, including affirmative action programmes, to ensure the youth access relevant training.

She noted that many youths in the county are still unemployed and this was a major development challenge.

MORE:

Sacco offers cheap loans to attract youth,women

Lack of collaterals & increasing numbers of defaulters hurt business
Business
3 months ago

Uproar as Oparanya hires 16 former MCAs to head subcounty youth and women programmes

County to spend Sh800,000 on monthly salaries, each to earn Sh50,000
News
2 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by JANE CHEROTICH Correspondent, Busia
Western
13 July 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. 10 women arrested shooting pornographic film, dildos ...
    12h ago Coast

  2. City hall pulls down car wash a month after reconstruction
    1d ago Nairobi

  3. Armed robbers storm Sakina church, kill one worshiper
    19h ago Nairobi

  4. 15 Kenyan seafarers held captive on Somali fishing vessel
    1d ago Coast

  5. NGO employee charged with stealing Sh17 million
    1d ago Nairobi

Latest Videos