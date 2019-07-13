Busia MCAs reject youth service plans

Busia County Assembly has shot down a motion moved by nominated MCA Nancy Okademi seeking to establish a County Youth Service.

Members who opposed the motion said the youth service was a replica of the National Youth Service, others were of the opinion that the youth need employment and not free services.

Okademi said she was saddened by members’ move to shoot down her motion, denying claims that it is a replica of the NYS.

She said youth services are in Meru and Kirinyaga, and wondered why Busia is an exception.

The Wiper Party nominated MCA said Article 55 of the constitution requires the government to take measures, including affirmative action programmes, to ensure the youth access relevant training.

She noted that many youths in the county are still unemployed and this was a major development challenge.