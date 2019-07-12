Lonely Bungoma orphan with thirst for education gets help

A 17-year-old girl who had dropped out of school after both her parents died has finally got help from a well-wisher and resumed her studies.

Rossebella Owino from Mungore village, Bumula, had dropped out of St Mary's Amukura. She had no one to pay her fees and provide other necessities. The girl has been staying alone since her parents died in 2017.

The only relative she knows is her aunt who stays in the neigbourhood. The aunt is deaf and mentally ill, hence Rossebella could not depend on her.

She resorted to manual jobs to sustain herself. This, however, did not dash her hopes to resume learning if an opportunity came calling.

Rossebella approached several schools and explained her predicament so she could be admitted. No principal was ready to help. One answer reverberated — she had to pay fees.

When she was almost giving up, she made another attempt — this time at Namatotoa Secondary School in Bumula. Luck was finally on her side.

Principal Judith Wangwe told her to go back home and promised to visit her. When Wangwe toured the home, she was deeply moved by the girl's plight — life in abject poverty and desolation.