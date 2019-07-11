Welcoming Ruto could spell trouble for Busia leaders

• County ODM chairman says Ojaamong, MP Omuse and some MCAs should not have welcomed the DP.
• Says he has reported them to ODM disciplinary committee.
Close ties with Deputy President William Ruto could land two Busia leaders in trouble, county ODM chairman Patrick Obongoya has said.
On Monday he told reporters that Governor Sospeter Ojaamong, Teso South MP Geoffrey Omuse and other MCAs should not have welcomed Ruto last week.
Obongoya, who is a nominated MCA, said their presence at the DP's events was suspect and against party regulations.
Obongoya also strongly opposed the formation of an outfit known as the Tambua Miradi Initiative supposed to monitor and evaluate all ward projects.
The nominated MCA said a section of elected MCAs do not involve their ward residents in public participation forums to identify the projects they want.
Obongoya gave area MCA Fred Musirimba a seven-day ultimatum to hold an emergency meeting in his ward to explain a Sh25 million budget that he [Obongoya] claimed the MCA used without involving constituents.
He also asked the Busia county government to publish a list of all projects for transparency and accountability.
However, Musirimba rejected the allegations as “wild and baseless” He said his ward constituents are always invited to public participation forums to identify the projects they want.
