Welcoming Ruto could spell trouble for Busia leaders

by GILBERT OCHIENG Correspondent, Nyanza
Western
11 July 2019 - 00:00
Close ties with Deputy President William Ruto could land two Busia leaders in trouble, county ODM chairman Patrick Obongoya has said.

On Monday he told reporters that Governor Sospeter Ojaamong,  Teso South MP Geoffrey Omuse and other MCAs should not have welcomed Ruto last week.

Obongoya, who is a nominated MCA, said their presence at the DP's events was suspect and against party regulations.

He and Teso North ODM chairman William Kaguru said the two leaders would be summoned to appear before the party disciplinary committee and asked to explain their presence at the DP's event.
The committee decision would be forward to national ODM offices, he said.
 
Obongoya said executive secretary Edwin Sifun and national committee member Florence Mutua have been briefed on the errant members.
 
When asked whether similar action would be taken against Budalangi MP Raphael Wanjala for inviting Ruto to his constituency recently, the MCA said he should not be disciplined as the purpose was development and not sabotage of the party.
 
Governo Ojaaong's communications officer Reuben Olita said on Wednesday that the county boss attended a Ruto meeting during the launch of a road project, so there was o offence.   
 
On discipline, he said only the county ODM secretary is mandated to call a disciplinary meeting, not the county party chairman.
 

 

Obongoya also strongly opposed the formation of an outfit known as the Tambua Miradi Initiative supposed to monitor and evaluate all ward projects.

The nominated MCA said a section of elected MCAs do not involve their ward residents in public participation forums to identify the projects they want.

Obongoya gave area MCA Fred Musirimba a seven-day ultimatum to hold an emergency meeting in his ward to explain a Sh25 million budget that he [Obongoya] claimed the MCA used without involving constituents.

He also asked the Busia county government to publish a list of all projects for transparency and accountability.

However, Musirimba rejected the allegations as “wild and baseless”  He said his ward constituents are always invited to public participation forums to identify the projects they want.

(Edited by V. Graham)

