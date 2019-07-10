Help us, hyenas are killing our livestock, Budalang'i residents tell KWS

Budalang'i residents have appealed to the KWS to drive away hyenas that have been killing their livestock.

The residents from 19 villages in Bunyala North, said they have lost goats, sheep, cows and chickens worth thousands of shillings.

Speaking to the Star at Munginia village on Monday, the villagers led by area Nyumba Kumi chairperson Agnes Kundu said the villagers are suffering.

"We are desperately appealing to the Kenya Wildlife Service rangers to come to the ground and round up the hyenas which apart from killing and eating our livestock have also become a threat to our lives," Kundu said.

She said the presence of the hyenas has hampered the the movement of residents especially since they are unable to go to Harambee trading centre to sell their wares in the evening.

Resident Florence Nabakolwe, a widow, says she lost five sheep last month. She said KWS rangers failed to respond to their plea.

“The hyenas have eaten my five sheep. This is a big loss to me because as a widow and I depend on my livestock for a livelihood. I want to urge the Kenya Wildlife Service rangers to come and the animals. Our lives are at risk,” she said.