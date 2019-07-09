Ottichilo's advisers not focussed on the common good of Vihiga, says chamber of commerce

Vihiga Governor Wilbur Ottichilo is being misled by his advisers and must change tack going forward, the National Chamber of Commerce has said.

County chairperson Billy Nyonje yesterday said Ottichilo has been ignoring stakeholders in decision-making and that hurts development.

“Ottichilo ... is performing well compared to the previous administration, but his advisers have made him a lone ranger,” he said.

Nyonje spoke to the press in Mbale town. He lashed out at the advisers for "taking advantage of Ottichilo's trust".

He appealed to the governor to be inclusive and consult widely over his development goals. The chamber has issues it wants the county administration to fix, Nyonje said. All sectors can only work harmoniously if Ottichilo brings them on board, he added.

He called for proper public participation in the budget-making process to ensure proper use of funds.

“The governor should be aware that he was elected by the electorate of this county and he should engage them greatly.”

Nyonje also took issue with executives and chief officers for sidelining the public they have been appointed to serve. He warned that micromanaged budgets on TV sets, radio and newspapers have not benefitted residents and the country at large.

“Capital flight is really affecting us. The money that needs to benefit us is benefitting external people. We should be the first beneficiaries before any other group in this county.”

