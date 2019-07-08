MP urges residents to turn up for census

Bungoma Woman Rep Catherine Wambilianga has told residents to turn up to be counted in the August census.

Wambilianga said the numbers shall determine county funds allocations by the national government.

The MP asked residents across the nine constituencies to ensure every person alive is counted.

"We in Bungoma are the third most populous county after Kakamega and Nairobi from the previous census," she said.

Wambilianga spoke in Kimilili during the burial of Ken Mabina, a Webuye-based businessman who died in a road accident.

Wambilianga urged the recruiting agents for census jobs to give priority to unemployed youths.

"If you know you are employed, we are requesting and urging you to leave the census jobs to our unemployed youths" she said.

Wambilianga asked for the consideration of women and persons living with disability.