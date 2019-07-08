Close

AUGUST DATE

MP urges residents to turn up for census

Wambilianga says numbers shall determine county funds allocations by the national government

In Summary
  • Asks residents across nine constituencies to ensure every person  alive is counted
  • Urges recruiters for census jobs to give priority to unemployed youths
by BRIAN OJAMAA Correspondent, Western Region
Western
08 July 2019 - 00:00
Bungoma Woman Rep Catherine Wambilianga at funeral in Kimilli on Saturday
APPEAL: Bungoma Woman Rep Catherine Wambilianga at funeral in Kimilli on Saturday
Image: BRIAN OJAMAA

Bungoma Woman Rep Catherine Wambilianga has told residents to turn up to be counted in the August census.

Wambilianga said the numbers shall determine county funds allocations by the national government.

The MP asked residents across the nine constituencies to ensure every person  alive is counted.

"We in Bungoma are the third most populous county after Kakamega and Nairobi from the previous census," she said.

Wambilianga spoke in Kimilili during the burial of Ken Mabina, a Webuye-based businessman who died in a road accident.

Wambilianga urged the recruiting agents for census jobs to give priority to unemployed youths.

"If you know you are employed, we are requesting and urging you to leave the census jobs to our unemployed youths" she said.

Wambilianga asked for the consideration of women and persons living with disability.

Motion to reserve census jobs for youths flops

Majority of Kisumu MCAs argue that census falls under the national government.
Counties
2 days ago

KNBS dispels confusion over Huduma Namba, census

Census and Huduma Namba are two different processes.
News
2 months ago

Capture data of pastoralists on the move in census, state urged

In the 2009 census, the KNBS went to court to contest the housing and population census of Mandera county
Counties
1 week ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by BRIAN OJAMAA Correspondent, Western Region
Western
08 July 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Ruto allies accuse Matiang'i, Kibicho of ignoring killings
    5h ago Rift Valley

  2. 'Mad' polythene merchant shocks Kimilili Nema officials
    2d ago Western

  3. Police kill five armed robbers
    2d ago Nairobi

  4. Man charged with arson after finding wife in bed with lover
    2d ago Rift Valley

  5. Why Lamu residents are fed up of boda bodas
    2d ago Coast

Latest Videos