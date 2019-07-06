Close

MOTORIST ESCAPED

Budalangi pupil hit by speeding motorist

Witness told the Star the driver of the saloon car appeared drunk

In Summary

• The boy was hit while walking along the road in the company of fellow pupils.

• The pupil was treated and discharged.

by GILBERT OCHIENG Correspondent, Nyanza
Western
06 July 2019 - 00:00
Crime scene
Crime scene
Image: /THE STAR

A 13-year-old schoolboy from St Peters Ruambwa Primary School in Budalangi constituency is nursing injuries after he was hit by a speeding car yesterday. 

The boy was hit while walking along the road in the company of fellow pupils.

A boda boda rider who witnessed the incident told the Star the driver of the saloon car who appeared drunk, reversed and escaped in the direction Ruambwa bridge after hitting the child.

Riders pursued the car but did not manage to catch up with it as it branched off from the main road and sped towards Siamungu trading centre.

School headteacher Wilfridah Okaro and a Std 8 eight teacher Raphael Onyiego rushed to Ruambwa Health Centre where the injured pupil had been taken by a Good Samaritan. The pupil was treated and discharged.

The vehicle was later found abandoned and towed to Port Victoria police station pending further investigation.

The boy’s parents George and Celestine Obuje called upon the traffic police to pursue the matter and ensure justice is done to their son.

(edited by O. Owino)

Gakurus's driver was speeding, witnesses tell inquest

Kaib was seated at the back left and was the personal bodyguard for the governor
News
1 week ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by GILBERT OCHIENG Correspondent, Nyanza
Western
06 July 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Three thugs shot dead by police in Nairobi
    14h ago Nairobi

  2. DCI summons Taita Taveta MCAs, Samboja ups dissolution push
    1d ago Coast

  3. Woman admits beating colleague for love notes to her husband
    1d ago Nairobi

  4. Two teachers commit suicide in Makueni county
    1d ago Eastern

  5. Britain pushes for conviction of high-profile graft suspects
    1d ago Rift Valley

Latest Videos