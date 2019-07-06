Budalangi pupil hit by speeding motorist

A 13-year-old schoolboy from St Peters Ruambwa Primary School in Budalangi constituency is nursing injuries after he was hit by a speeding car yesterday.

The boy was hit while walking along the road in the company of fellow pupils.

A boda boda rider who witnessed the incident told the Star the driver of the saloon car who appeared drunk, reversed and escaped in the direction Ruambwa bridge after hitting the child.

Riders pursued the car but did not manage to catch up with it as it branched off from the main road and sped towards Siamungu trading centre.

School headteacher Wilfridah Okaro and a Std 8 eight teacher Raphael Onyiego rushed to Ruambwa Health Centre where the injured pupil had been taken by a Good Samaritan. The pupil was treated and discharged.

The vehicle was later found abandoned and towed to Port Victoria police station pending further investigation.

The boy’s parents George and Celestine Obuje called upon the traffic police to pursue the matter and ensure justice is done to their son.

(edited by O. Owino)