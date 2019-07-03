Weta faults MPs over revenue allocation stalemate

Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula has faulted the National Assembly over the stalemate in the allocation of revenue to county governments.

The standoff risks stalling devolved services across the 47 counties.

The National Assembly had proposed that counties be allocated Sh310 billion in the 2019-2020 financial year while the Senate suggested Sh327 billion.

The Commission on Revenue Allocation wants the counties to be given Sh335 billion. Counties received Sh314 billion in 2018-2019.

Bungoma Senator Wetang’ula said the hard line position taken by Members of Parliament is hypocritical. More money should be given to devolution which is at the heart of Kenya's economic growth, he said.

“County governments have not fully achieved their goals since the funds allocated are not proportionate to their functions,” he said.

Wetang'ula spoke on Saturday in Sibanga, Cherangany, Trans Nzoia. He was attending the burial of Mzee Vincent Watanga, the father of Humphrey Watanga, who is the vice chairperson at the Commission on Revenue Allocation.

The senator said it is wasteful for the National Assembly to prioritise funding of national government functions yet parastatals are mired in corruption.

"Funds being wasted by the national government on agencies such as the National Youth Service and Kenya Power should instead be given to county governments where they can be put to good use,” he said.

At the same time, Wetang'ula called on ODM leader Raila Odinga to rally the Luo community to back a presidential candidate from the Luhya community as a way of appreciating support from the region.

“The Luhya supported Jaramogi Odinga’s presidential ambitions and later did the same for his son Raila. It is time we also received their support," he said.

Wetang'ula said talks to have the Luhya to produce one presidential candidate in 2022 are at an advanced stage. He said ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa are part of the initiative.

"Let the community know that this time we will not fall prey to any plans to scatter our votes like has been in the past. This time, we will walk on one political path,” Wetang’ula said.

(Edited by P.Wanambisi)