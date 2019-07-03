Close

Vihiga invests in fish farming to curb poverty

In Summary

Currently we do not have enough fish in oceans and lakes therefore we need to develop a strategic plan to ensure we produce fish without depending on lakes and oceans

by MARTIN OMBIMA OmbimaPatrick
Western
03 July 2019 - 00:00
over view of Mwitoko fish production unit
vihiga over view of Mwitoko fish production unit
Image: MARTIN OMBIMA

The county government of Vihiga has invested heavily in agribusiness to curb  poverty.

It plans to modernise fish farming and move away from subsistence farming to value addition.

Governor Wilber Ottichilo launched a fish hatchery at Mwitoko in Luanda subcounty. It will  provide fingerlings to fish farmers and also serve as training centre.

 
 

 "I want the annual fish production in this county to increase. This can only be achieved when we have our own fish production unit that is here now,” he said. 

Speaking at Mwitoko in Wemilabi ward where the project was commissioned, the governor said this move will help residents feel the transformation of the modern fish farming.

 "Currently we do not have enough fish in oceans and lakes, therefore, we need to develop a strategic plan to ensure we produce fish without depending on lakes and oceans," Ottichilo said. 

He said Mwitoko is the only fish hatchery farm that is going to produce fish on large scale the former Western Province.

"The county government will conduct public participation to teach people on how to keep this fish, how to feed them and how to maintain them before they are given to keep them n their ponds," added the governor.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by MARTIN OMBIMA OmbimaPatrick
Western
03 July 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Nairobi MCAs boycott assembly sitting to demand bursary cash
    12h ago Nairobi

  2. Prosecute DP Ruto if assassination claims are false, says ...
    22h ago Western

  3. Kenya should be foreign aid donor, not beneficiary, says US ...
    2d ago Eastern

  4. Residents storm Owuor church
    3mo ago Rift Valley

  5. MCA linked to heroin haul seized at JKIA
    2d ago Nairobi

Latest Videos