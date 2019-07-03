Vihiga invests in fish farming to curb poverty

The county government of Vihiga has invested heavily in agribusiness to curb poverty.

It plans to modernise fish farming and move away from subsistence farming to value addition.

Governor Wilber Ottichilo launched a fish hatchery at Mwitoko in Luanda subcounty. It will provide fingerlings to fish farmers and also serve as training centre.

"I want the annual fish production in this county to increase. This can only be achieved when we have our own fish production unit that is here now,” he said.

Speaking at Mwitoko in Wemilabi ward where the project was commissioned, the governor said this move will help residents feel the transformation of the modern fish farming.

"Currently we do not have enough fish in oceans and lakes, therefore, we need to develop a strategic plan to ensure we produce fish without depending on lakes and oceans," Ottichilo said.

He said Mwitoko is the only fish hatchery farm that is going to produce fish on large scale the former Western Province.

"The county government will conduct public participation to teach people on how to keep this fish, how to feed them and how to maintain them before they are given to keep them n their ponds," added the governor.