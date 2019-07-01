State to invest more in TVETs to achieve Big Four

The national government will invest more in technical training to boost President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four agenda.

Technical and Vocational Education Training national director Dr Meshack Opwora said the Education ministry wants to ensure all youths who enrol in TVETs are credited by the Kenya National Qualifications Authority so their skills can be recognised locally and internationally.

He spoke on Friday at Sang’alo Technical Training Institute in Kanduyi, Bungoma South, during the institution's fifth graduation.

Opwora said the Higher Education Loans Board fund has been increased from Sh300 million to Sh4 billion.

The move, he said, is in line with the government’s agenda of ensuring many youths join TVETs.

Opwora said no principal should send students home for school fees as many would benefit from Helb in addition to the Sh30,000 capitation for every student's tuition fees.

"Infrastructure development funds to improve TVETs will be raised from Sh2.5 billion to Sh5 billion in 2019-20," he said.

Opwora hinted that through his office and that of TVET Principal Secretary Kevit Desai, Sang’alo institute will receive a boost from the ministry to uplift the status and capacity of workshops in departments such as automotive engineering and science engineering.

All trainers, he said, will sign performance contracts to improve services.

He urged institutions to set up production units to enable trainees get practical skills.

"So far, there are 118 registered centres which are registered with TVET," he said.

Bungoma South deputy county commissioner Michael Yator was present.

He urged students to focus on more practical sessions in their studies.

Sang’alo institute chief principal Roselyne Muleshe urged the government to upgrade the institution to a national polytechnic.