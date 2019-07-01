Primaries to decide Luhya flagbearer, says Oparanya

Primaries should decide the Luhya flagbearer in 2022, Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has said.

“I don’t have a problem with Mudavadi [Musalia], Wetang’ula [Moses] and any other leader who wants the presidency but let's go into the ring. If they emerge strong I will support them and if I emerge stronger, they should back me,” he said.

Oparanya has declared to run for the country top seat in 2022.

A fortnight ago, Mudavadi, Wetang’ula and Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa declared in Busia that they will work together and ensure the Luhya community produces a single candidate.

They did not, however, disclose the mode of arriving at a single candidate. Oparanya is viewed in some quarters as a disruptive element in the region’s unity. He was lately linked to Deputy President William Ruto, but he has denied.

Addressing mourners during the burial of Mama Ruth Oyiera in Eshikhungula village, Khwisero subcounty, on Saturday, Oparanya said he will use the close to one million votes in Kakamega county to go to the negotiating table for national politics.

He said he is in talks with ODM leader Raila Odinga to support his bid to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Oparanya said there is need to expand the national executive to accommodate wider community interests and end vicious cycle of violence that occur every five years in the country. He dismissed as baseless claims that the proposed referendum is meant to create positions for certain individuals.

He was accompanied by Deputy Governor Philip Kutima and Khwisero MP Christopher Aseka.

He said all the 47 governors have agreed to back the proposed referendum on condition the allocations to counties is increased to 45 per cent from the current 15 per cent.

Oparanya thanked Uhuru for accepting to support the completion of the Sh6 billion Kakamega County Teaching and Referral Hospital.

He said the project would contribute immensely to the county’s revenue collection through health tourism.

Oparanya urged the national government to reinstate the withdrawn security detail for Nandi Governor Stephen Sang because he has a right to enjoy state security as governor.

He said the national government should be prepared to face consequences that arise from such actions, including exposing families of leaders to insecurity.