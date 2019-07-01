Masinde Muliro to wait longer for new VC as Prof Sigot assumes acting role

Education CS George Magoha has appointed Prof Asenath Sigot to head Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology as acting vice-chancellor.

The appointment was made on Friday and will last for three months. Sigot is a professor of Nutritional Science. The university has remained without a substantive VC for the last seven months.

“The acting appointment will run for three months as the Public Service Board (PSC) does shortlisting and final selection of the VC and three DVCs whose terms have expired,” said a member of the university council member who sought anonymity.

Sigot will take over office today (Monday) from Prof Joseph Bosire who also held the position in an acting capacity. Bosire's six-month term ended on Sunday (yesterday). He was appointed after Prof Fred Otieno’s five-year term expired on November 30 last year.

Otieno had requested for a new contract, but the university council, chaired by Jeremy Bundi, opposed his request citing high-handedness and abused of office, among other issues. Otieno's tenure had been mired in wrangles pitting him against staff unions and some council members.

On Friday, Sigot received the letter as three university staff unions protested the delay to appoint a vice chancellor. They sent a letter to Magoha.

Masinde Muliro chapters of the University Academic Staff Union (Uasu), the Kenya University Staff Union (Kusu) and the Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotels, Educational Institutions, Hospitals and Allied Workers (Kutheiha) accused three council members and a representative of the State Department for University Education and Research of frustrating appointment of a substantive boss.

They claimed the council members have been skipping crucial meetings to create a quorum hitch so their other members do not deliberate on the issue.

“We wish to inform you that the same group of council members was sabotaging Prof Bosire by providing misleading information on how he is performing his duties,” the letter dated June 28 reads.

“We also wish to note that there is a well-hatched scheme by the said council members to create confusion, cause stalemate and finally petition for the dissolution of the council even before recruitment of substantive officer holders,” it adds.

The letter was copied to Masinde Muliro chancellor Peter Wanyanga, Secretary State Corporations Committee secretary Jane Mugambi and all council members.

