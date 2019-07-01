Close

INFRASTRUCTURE

Busia municipality builds first Cabro parking

In Summary

• The drive is aimed at reducing congestion.

by JANE CHEROTICH Correspondent, Busia
Western
01 July 2019 - 00:00
Cabro parking drive at Huduma Centre
Cabro parking drive at Huduma Centre
Image: JANE CHEROTICH

The Busia Municipality has started construction of the first Cabro parking in the central business district.

Municipality manager Ken Nabulindo said the drive has been facilitated by the World Bank through the Kenya Urban Support Programme (KUSP).

“This is the start of a journey to create more Cabro parks within the town to help reduce traffic congestion,” he said.

Nabulindo said the upgrading of the road behind Huduma Centre is going on.  More roads in the CBD will be tarmacked, he said.

Meanwhile, Nabulindo received 100 garbage bins that will be situated in designated places in the town to help in litter management control.

Each set has three bins for sorting waste. One bin is for plastics, the second for biodegradable material and the third for papers.

The manager said two tractors with eight skip bins have been procured to facilitate the collection of waste to the dumping site in Alupe.

