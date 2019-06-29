woman found dead in sugarcane plantation

A woman's body was on Thursday found in a sugarcane plantation in Namuninge village in Kanduyi constituency, Bungoma county.

The cause of the woman’s death was not established since the body had no physical injuries.

Kongoli sub-location assistant chief Kennedy Namulia said the deceased had gone to check her sugarcane plantation and was later found dead by residents.

“I got a report from residents that the body of a known woman had been found in her sugarcane plantation, I rushed there to establish what had happened,” stated Chief Namulia.

He has urged residents to stay calm as the investigation of her death is underway.

Resident Paul Wasike asked police to beef up security and patrols in the area.

The body was taken to a mortuary in Bungoma town.