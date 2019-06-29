Close

SHARING THE CAKE

Health wins in Vihiga county budget

This will help upgrade all five sub county health facilities to level four hospitals

In Summary

• We target Emuhaya Hospital in Luanda, Emusire Hospital in Emuhaya, Lianagiga Hospital in Vihiga, Sabatia Hospital in Sabatia and Hamisi Hospital in Hamisi, said Asava.

• The governor’s office was allocated Sh260.9 million to enable the scholarship program under governor’s office to continue.

by MARTIN OMBIMA OmbimaPatrick
Western
29 June 2019 - 00:00
Vihiga speaker Hasna Mudeizi and the clerk Ambaka Kilinga at the county assembly on Thursday / JOSEPH JAMENYA
Health docket got the lion's share as Vihiga County Assembly passed the Sh5.5 billion budget for 2019/2020 financial year.

Finance committee chair committee Henry Asava said health department was allocated Sh1.48 billion, which will help upgrade all five sub county health facilities to level four hospitals and finish the Mbale Plaza Referral as planned by the governor.

“Under this Sh1.4 billion, we have allocated Sh10 million for each health centre for upgrading and we target Emuhaya Hospital in Luanda, Emusire Hospital in Emuhaya, Lianagiga Hospital in Vihiga, Sabatia Hospital in Sabatia and Hamisi Hospital in Hamisi,” said Asava.

The committee chair said the assembly has been using a single microphone for the entire house to run its activities which has been so inconvenient to the house.

Asava said due to this the assembly has allocated Sh593.68 million for its functions, renovation and equipping it with proper gadgets.

“Education to our youth should be given an upper hand we equip vocational training centers, come up with technological centers where our youths can conduct research for free,” he added.  

The committee chair said vocational training was allocated Sh521.7 million for its functions.

 The governor’s office was allocated Sh260.9 million to enable the scholarship program under governor’s office to continue.

“We are just struggling to fix all departments and all projects to active in this 2019/2020 budget, so even if your docket gets a small share just understand the situation we are in,” Asava pleaded with MCAs.

