Likuyani twins denied admission in same school

The Likuyani twins Melon Lutenyo, Sharon Matias and their 'sister' Melvis Imbayi will change schools after intervention by Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

The girls' mothers Rosemary Onyango and Angeline Omina returned Thursday to report the Governor that they had reached a truce and agreed to focus on their education.

While Sharon joins Butere Girls, Melon proceeds to Bishop Sulumeti girls in Kakamega as Melvis heads to St. Mary's Mumias.

Earlier on, the trio was denied admission to Kingoni secondary school on grounds that they would be a disruption to other students.

The admission in different schools is therefore meant to ensure they concentrate on education amid efforts to end the drama.

"The girls are due to pick their admission letters to the respective schools as the County boss ensures that all other requirements are met before the trio settle down for serious studies in their respective schools," Oparanya said.

The girls have agreed to go back to Form Three in their respective schools tl get ample opportunity to prepare for Form Four examinations next year.

Prior to the reunion of Sharon and Melon on social media, they schooled in Shikoti girls and Kingini secondary school respectively. Melvis was at Kingoni.

The girls have above average grades in school but due to limited family resources and the recent high profile DNA analysis drama, they require to slow down and concentrate on the most important issue in their lives, according to education officials.

The families expressed their gratitude to the Governor for his timely intervention that secured them admissions in reputable schools.

Dickson Ogonya, the County Education officer Kakamega will contact KNEC to convey the girls' decision to skip this year's examinations.