Disappointing Jubilee won't be missed after 2022, says MP Khamala

Lurambi lawmaker says the ruling party has frustrated Kenyans so much that they can't wait for its term to end

In Summary

• MP opposes state's move to start hiring civil servants on a contractual basis, saying it should find other means of reducing wage bill. 

• He says the government should stop overborrowing because 'Wanjiku is overburdened by taxes'. 

by CALISTUS LUCHETU Correspondent, Kakamega
Western
26 June 2019 - 00:00
Lurambi mp Bishop Titus Khamala(R) with Gospel artist Man Ingwe(L) in a church at Kakamega last Sunday
Photo Lurambi mp Bishop Titus Khamala(R) with Gospel artist Man Ingwe(L) in a church at Kakamega last Sunday
Image: CALISTUS LUCHETU

 

The Jubilee administration has disappointment Kenyans and left citizens so frustrated that it won't be missed after 2022, Lurambi mp Titus Khamala has said.

Speaking at Overcoming Faith Church in Sichirai, in his constituency on Sunday, Khamala said Kenyans were eagerly waiting for the 2022 General Election 'to do away with the Jubilee government."

 

He was addressing religious leaders from across the constituency.

The MP critcised the government’s plan to hire civil servants on contract. He urged the state to look for other ways of sorting out the rising wage bill.

“The wage bill is bloated and so is government spending. It doesn’t require rocket science to fix this problem because you just need to reduce the tax for employees and businessmen and give Kenyans tax incentives and a tax break,” Khamala said. 

He said the government should reduce its appetite for borrowing, saying it has made the state broke leading to over taxation which has left mwananchi overburdened.

“The government borrows funds from outside but we can’t equate the debts to what has been implemented in terms of development. We can’t keep on borrowing until we have to pay our employees by the borrowed money,” he said.

Lurambi MP Bishop Titus Khamala and Kakamega Fellowship Bishop Nicholas Olumasai in a church at Kakamega last Sunday
'INCONSIDERATE GOVERNMENT': Lurambi MP Bishop Titus Khamala and Kakamega Fellowship Bishop Nicholas Olumasai in a church at Kakamega last Sunday
Image: CALISTUS LUCHETU

Last week, the government announced a freeze on permanent employment of civil servants from July 1 in a radical policy to reform the public service.

The Public Service Commission, the statutory body that employs civil servants, said it would from the next financial year start hiring staff on contract.

 

Khamala also criticised National Assembly Minority leader John Mbadi over his planned motion seeking to limit the amount of money people should contribute in churches. Khamala said Mbadi's plan was vague and amounts to petty politics "whose intentions will not go anywhere".

“We should not politicise issues of the church. Those agitating for limiting the offering in the church don’t know God and have not read the Bible well." 

"If you are a politician, stick to politics and leave issues of the church to the clergy. We cannot vet the offering given to God and give a limit of the amount of money donated to the church. I can assure you that the motion will be dead on arrival." 

Edited by R.Wamochie 

