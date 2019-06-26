Disappointing Jubilee won't be missed after 2022, says MP Khamala

The Jubilee administration has disappointment Kenyans and left citizens so frustrated that it won't be missed after 2022, Lurambi mp Titus Khamala has said.

Speaking at Overcoming Faith Church in Sichirai, in his constituency on Sunday, Khamala said Kenyans were eagerly waiting for the 2022 General Election 'to do away with the Jubilee government."

He was addressing religious leaders from across the constituency.

The MP critcised the government’s plan to hire civil servants on contract. He urged the state to look for other ways of sorting out the rising wage bill.

“The wage bill is bloated and so is government spending. It doesn’t require rocket science to fix this problem because you just need to reduce the tax for employees and businessmen and give Kenyans tax incentives and a tax break,” Khamala said.

He said the government should reduce its appetite for borrowing, saying it has made the state broke leading to over taxation which has left mwananchi overburdened.

“The government borrows funds from outside but we can’t equate the debts to what has been implemented in terms of development. We can’t keep on borrowing until we have to pay our employees by the borrowed money,” he said.