Ruto tells off MPs over proposal to limit church contributions

Deputy President William Ruto yesterday took his tour blitz to the backyard of ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, who has also declared his interest in the 2022 presidential race.

Ruto attended a church fundraiser organised by the African Divine Church on its 70th-anniversary in Hamisi subcounty.

The DP criticised MPs over plans to make laws that will limit contribution to churches, saying such plans are supported by "backward politicians who have no vision and mission for this country".

National Assembly Minority leader John Mbadi has written to National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi and proposed amendments to the Public Officer Ethics Act that will cap harambee contributions to Sh100,000

DP Ruto told MPs to legislate laws that have value to Kenyans and to focus on national issues affecting the people. He added that most of the local churches depend on donations and internal fundraisers for them to support their activities.

The DP said the African Divine Churches need more support compared to other religions that have roots from abroad.

“Let’s not be a burden to work of God and as a nation let us learn the word of God first and the rest will come,” Ruto said.

The DP said the country needs responsible leaders with agendas that will make Kenya prosper.

“We are not part of lies as the Jubilee government and we need people to evaluate us on our merits not on propaganda as many are used to,” added DP.