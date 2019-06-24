Close

CONTRACTOR ON SITE

Misikhu-Brigadier road to be tarmacked, says Wangamati

Says damaged stretch t be made motorable as construction goes on

In Summary

• Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati has instructed the contractor doing construction of the Misikhu to Brigadier tarmac to repair the rough section of it to motorable condition, as he continues with tarmac construction.

• The contractor is already on site with works ongoing.

by BRIAN OJAMAA Correspondent, Western Region
Western
24 June 2019 - 00:00
Bungoma governor Wycliffe Wangamati address residents of Ndivisi ward in webuye east constituency on Saturday
Bungoma governor Wycliffe Wangamati address residents of Ndivisi ward in webuye east constituency on Saturday
Image: BRIAN OJAMAA

Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati has told residents of Webuye that the Misikhu-Brigadier road will soon be upgraded to tarmac.

The contractor is already on site with works ongoing.

But heavy rains halted construction and rendered the road impassable.

 

Speaking in Ndivisi in Webuye West constituency on Saturday, Wangamati said he has asked the contractor to repair the section that was damaged to motorable standards so residents can continue with their businesses.

Trucks ferrying sugarcane have since halted transport.

Residents said they were unable to ferry their produce to Kimili market. They attributed accidents by motorcycle riders to the poor state of the road.

Speaking at a separate function in Sipala in the same constituency, Wangamati announced that the long-awaited construction of a milk processing plant has started at the proposed Webuye Industrial Park.

"As we speak now, after some resistance from a section of your leaders, the construction of a milk factory here in Webuye has begun," Wangamati said.

The governor was accompanied by Deputy Governor Charles Ngome, executives Betty Mayeku (education) and Evalyne Kakai (gender) and a host of MCAs.

Ngome said the county government was fully supporting coffee farming in Bungoma. "Bungoma is number 12 in coffee production around the country. We want to become the biggest producer of coffee in Kenya," he said.

 

 

edited by peter obuya

More:

Wangamati petition now gets to the Senate

Wangamati is accused of mismanaging funds through exaggerated budgets.
Counties
2 weeks ago

Plans for Bungoma industrial park gather steam

Wangamati promised to set up the park to create employment for the youth
Counties
2 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by BRIAN OJAMAA Correspondent, Western Region
Western
24 June 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Slay queen’s Sh8,100 hotel bill lands man in court
    2d ago Nairobi

  2. 850 Kilifi teen mothers have HIV - official
    2d ago Coast

  3. Sh12 billion Kisii City remains a pipe dream
    2d ago Nyanza

  4. Mudavadi will beat Ruto hands down in 2022, says Savula
    6d ago Western

  5. 'I'd ask for directions, my friends would rob you'
    4d ago Nairobi

Latest Videos