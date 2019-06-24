Misikhu-Brigadier road to be tarmacked, says Wangamati

Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati has told residents of Webuye that the Misikhu-Brigadier road will soon be upgraded to tarmac.

The contractor is already on site with works ongoing.

But heavy rains halted construction and rendered the road impassable.

Speaking in Ndivisi in Webuye West constituency on Saturday, Wangamati said he has asked the contractor to repair the section that was damaged to motorable standards so residents can continue with their businesses.

Trucks ferrying sugarcane have since halted transport.

Residents said they were unable to ferry their produce to Kimili market. They attributed accidents by motorcycle riders to the poor state of the road.

Speaking at a separate function in Sipala in the same constituency, Wangamati announced that the long-awaited construction of a milk processing plant has started at the proposed Webuye Industrial Park.

"As we speak now, after some resistance from a section of your leaders, the construction of a milk factory here in Webuye has begun," Wangamati said.

The governor was accompanied by Deputy Governor Charles Ngome, executives Betty Mayeku (education) and Evalyne Kakai (gender) and a host of MCAs.

Ngome said the county government was fully supporting coffee farming in Bungoma. "Bungoma is number 12 in coffee production around the country. We want to become the biggest producer of coffee in Kenya," he said.

edited by peter obuya