Don't sideline Mt Elgon in projects, Lusaka tells Wangamati

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka has asked Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati not to sideline Mt Elgon constituency in his development projects.

There is a feeling among some residents that Wangamati's administration has further marginalised the region.

Already, there is a petition in the Senate seeking to have Mt Elgon secede to Trans Nzoia county. Residents, Dan Chepkiirn and Martin Chemasuet, say in their petition that Mt Elgon has been discriminated in terms of employment and development projects.

Lusaka on Friday said devolution was aimed at ending marginalisation of small communities and urged the county government to be inclusive.

The former governor said Mt Elgon is part of Bungoma and should enjoy the fruits of the county government like any other region.

"I want to ask those who took over from me to ensure they pay attention to the marginalised community so that they can also be empowered in terms of development just like other communities," Lusaka said.

He spoke at Kesis Secondary School in Cheptais, Mt Elgon during a funds drive.

The funds drive was presided over by Deputy President William Ruto who was accompanied by a host of Jubilee leaders.