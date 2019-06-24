Don't sideline Mt Elgon in projects, Lusaka tells Wangamati

• There is a feeling among some residents that Wangamati's administration has further marginalised the region.
Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka has asked Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati not to sideline Mt Elgon constituency in his development projects.
Already, there is a petition in the Senate seeking to have Mt Elgon secede to Trans Nzoia county. Residents, Dan Chepkiirn and Martin Chemasuet, say in their petition that Mt Elgon has been discriminated in terms of employment and development projects.
Lusaka on Friday said devolution was aimed at ending marginalisation of small communities and urged the county government to be inclusive.
"I want to ask those who took over from me to ensure they pay attention to the marginalised community so that they can also be empowered in terms of development just like other communities," Lusaka said.
He spoke at Kesis Secondary School in Cheptais, Mt Elgon during a funds drive.
The funds drive was presided over by Deputy President William Ruto who was accompanied by a host of Jubilee leaders.
"Devolution came to change lives for better and if residents can't benefit, then there is no need for devolution," Lusaka said.
He said he picked Hillary Chongwony, a resident of Mt Elgon, as his deputy during his regime as a way of uniting the communities in Bungoma.
He asked Wangamati to complete projects he had initiated in Mt Elgon and elsewhere in the county.
Lusaka said he will stand with Mt Elgon residents because they voted for him during the 2013 and 2017 general elections.
"I am the Speaker of the Senate meaning I do very minimal politicking. Let no one think I'm interfering with their work."
