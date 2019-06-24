Close

BUNGOMA POLITICS

Don't sideline Mt Elgon in projects, Lusaka tells Wangamati

Former governor says residents deserve projects brought about by devolution like any other region

• There is a feeling among some residents that Wangamati's administration has further marginalised the region.

• The former governor said Mt Elgon is part of Bungoma and should enjoy the fruits of the county government like any other region.

by BRIAN OJAMAA Correspondent, Western Region
Western
24 June 2019 - 00:00
Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka address residents at Cheptais in Mt Elgon on Saturday June 22, 2019
TOGETHER IN THIS: Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka address residents at Cheptais in Mt Elgon on Saturday June 22, 2019
Image: BRIAN OJAMAA

 

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka has asked Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati not to sideline Mt Elgon constituency in his development projects.

There is a feeling among some residents that Wangamati's administration has further marginalised the region.

 

Already, there is a petition in the Senate seeking to have Mt Elgon secede to Trans Nzoia county. Residents, Dan Chepkiirn and Martin Chemasuet, say in their petition that Mt Elgon has been discriminated in terms of employment and development projects.

Lusaka on Friday said devolution was aimed at ending marginalisation of small communities and urged the county government to be inclusive.

The former governor said Mt Elgon is part of Bungoma and should enjoy the fruits of the county government like any other region.

"I want to ask those who took over from me to ensure they pay attention to the marginalised community so that they can also be empowered in terms of development just like other communities," Lusaka said.

He spoke at Kesis Secondary School in Cheptais, Mt Elgon during a funds drive.

The funds drive was presided over by Deputy President William Ruto who was accompanied by a host of Jubilee leaders.

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka welcomes DP William Ruto at Kesis Secondary School in Cheptais, Mt Elgon on Saturday June 22, 2019
Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka welcomes DP William Ruto at Kesis Secondary School in Cheptais, Mt Elgon on Saturday June 22, 2019
Image: BRIAN OJAMAA

"Devolution came to change lives for better and if residents can't benefit, then there is no need for devolution," Lusaka said.

 

He said he picked Hillary Chongwony, a resident of Mt Elgon, as his deputy during his regime as a way of uniting the communities in Bungoma.

He asked Wangamati to complete projects he had initiated in Mt Elgon and elsewhere in the county.

Lusaka said he will stand with Mt Elgon residents because they voted for him during the 2013 and 2017 general elections.

"I am the Speaker of the Senate meaning I do very minimal politicking. Let no one think I'm interfering with their work."

 

edited by peter obuya

