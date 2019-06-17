Use Mt Elgon water to fix water shortage in Teso region, CS Wamalwa urged

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has told Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa to move with speed and fix the water shortage in the Teso region.

He said Uganda uses gravitation to draw clean water from Mt Elgon and Kenya must take its cue from that. Raila spoke during the burial of Mzee Francis Masai, the father of Teso North MP Oku Kaunya. Mzee Masai died at the age of 95.

“Kenya should take a leaf and have water from the same source flow to the Teso region via gravity. This can be executed in this financial year, and that is the order of the Handshake,” Raila said.

CS Wamalwa blamed local politicians for undermining water projects. He warned against the politicisation of growth projects. Three proposed projects — Malaba, Angolol and Kocholia — can turn around the region's economy, besides providing clean water and ensuring improved sewerage systems.

Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong said the county will partner with the national government to complete the three projects, alongside the Mt Elgon Gravity schemes.

He assured Water PS Joseph Irungu and CS Wamalwa that residents of Kocholia, where the planned dam will be built, are not opposed to the project, "save for a few politicians who are trying to incite people to reject it".

Irungu had raised concerns that the multibillion project might be relocated elsewhere if residents will not endorse it.

Busia Woman Representative Florence Mutua said the region needs sustainable water systems to fix shortfalls. She wants the county and national governments to jointly solve the problem.

County assembly deputy speaker and Angurai North MCA Lawrence Okaale welcomed the Angolol project, adding that no amount of incitement will derail it.

Deputy Governor Moses Mulomi urged leaders to join hands with the electorate to achieve socioeconomic development.

(Edited by F'Orieny)