MP Waluke heckled in Teso for drumming up support for DP Ruto

Sirisia MP John Waluke was forced to cut short his speech at a funeral on Saturday after he urged the Teso community to support DP William Ruto's presidential bid.

Waluke, in a remark directed at ODM leader Raila Odinga, said the leaders the community voted for in the 2013 and 2017 elections were currently nowhere to be seen, adding that they do not have people’s interests at heart. Mourners heckled and booed him.

He attended the burial of Francis Kaunya, the father Teso North MP Oku Kaunya, in Kakemer village, Angurai division. Raila, Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula, and Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa were among those present.

“The person who misled you is currently in government enjoying it alone. He has abandoned you. That's why we are calling on you to support our able Deputy President when 2022 comes. I'm your neighbour and I know we will walk this journey together,” he said.

Jeers immediately rent the air and the lawmaker had to hand over the microphone to the master of ceremonies before walking out.

Raila and President Uhuru Kenyatta agreed to work together to unite Kenyans. Their cozy relationship has not resonated with DP Ruto's supporters. Waluke is a key ally of the DP, who has been trying to make forays into Western Kenya, a region that has stood with Raila in 2007, 2013 and 2017 presidential elections.

Politicians who attended the burial included Siaya Senator James Orengo, Suna West MP Peter Masara, Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi, and Vihiga Woman Representative Beatrice Adagala.

Others were MPs Paul Koinange (Kiambaa), Aduma Owuor (Nyakach), Geoffrey Omuse (Teso South), Florence Mutua (Busia Woman Representative), and William Chepkut (Ainabkoi).

