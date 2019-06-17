Dumped baby beats the odds to be a darling of hospital staff

Exactly 36 days ago, a baffling incident occurred at chilly dawn at the Webuye County Hospital, Bungoma county.

At about 4am, someone walked into the hospital with a day-old infant, dumped him on a cold rusty trolly and disappeared without a trace. Just moments earlier, a patient had died on the trolley.

The person took dirty hospital linen from the floor and covered the baby before fleeing. A nurse and cleaner heard cries emanate from the folded clothes.

At first, they did not give it a serious thought. The cries, however, persisted and on checking, they found the boy fighting for his life. He had difficulties breathing.

The employees picked him up and rushed him to a newborn unit. A team of nurses and doctors did all they could to protect the young life. They succeeded and named him Moses.

Meanwhile, a search was launched to locate the person who dumped him. Webuye police came on board. The culprit has yet to be found and no one has come to claim Moses.

On Saturday, hospital boss Simon Kisaka said they managed to get Moses out of danger after two weeks.

He said the baby is getting proper care. Employees have been donating clothes, diapers and petroleum jelly for the cause. They feed, babysit and clean him regularly. Baby Moses has become such a darling.

“The staff come to the newborn unit to babysit and feed him and 36 days down the line, the prince is healthy, charming and jovial,” Kisaka said.