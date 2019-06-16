Close

SPEECH CUT SHORT

[VIDEO] MP Wanjala almost fights Namwamba's PA at burial

In Summary

• Namwamba lost the Budalang'i MP seat to Wanjala in 2017.

by CLAIRE MUNDE Digital Sub-editor
Western
16 June 2019 - 15:22
Budalangi MP Raphael Wanjala during a past burial.
Budalangi MP Raphael Wanjala during a past burial.
Image: FILE

Budalang'i MP Raphael Wanjala almost confronted Foreign Affairs CAS Ababu Namwamba's PA during a burial in Busia after a statement he made rubbed the legislator the wrong way.

When Namwamba's PA, Erick Obayi, took to the podium to make a speech on behalf of his boss on Saturday, he said the CAS supports Jubilee and has "no business" with Wanjala - who is in ODM.

It appeared what he had meant to say was the CAS had no problem with him.

 

He said, "Sisi hatuna jambo lolote na wewe. We don't have any business with you..."

This loosely translates to, "We have no problem with you..."

Namwamba quit ODM in 2016.

He lost the Budalang'i MP seat to Wanjala in 2017.

Namwamba ran for the seat on the LPK ticket.

After Obayi made his statement, the crowd got agitated.

Wanjala got up off his seat and threw his hands in the air, gesturing he had been disrespected.

 

The MP had to be restrained from confronting Obayi.

Obayi's speech had to be cut short.

The altercation happened on Saturday during the burial of resident mzee Peter Musebe.

Obayi had earlier called for Namwamba to be respected as a government official.

He said, "We would like you to know next time you invite him to an event that he holds a position in government. He is not just a former MP, but a government official."

Obayi went on to speak of Namwamba's support for President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto and by extension Jubilee.

He said he had no problem with Wanjala, adding that the two had earlier attended the burial of Sydney Mambale, the six-year-old boy who was hit by a car in Ruto's convoy.

Obayi called for a focus on development, rather than politics.

