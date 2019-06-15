Counties not honouring people with Albinism, say MCAs

County governments have not given the deserved attention to people living with Albinism, two MCAs have observed.

Martin Wanyonyi of Ndivisi in Bungoma county and Timothy Aseka, nominated in the Kakamega county assembly, who are also living with albinism, spoke during the International Albinism awareness event in Kakamega on Thursday.

Wanyonyi, who is the only elected person with albinism across the country, said people living with albinism have not been given the attention they ought to have in terms of employment and procurement.

“There are lots of corruption and dishonesty in the counties with fake companies purporting to represent people living with albinism and disability being given tenders at the expense of the actual people living with disabilities. County governments should come out and support us the way the national government is doing.” said Wanyonyi, AKA the investor.

The MCA appreciated the national government for providing items for people with albinism like sunscreen lotions, T-shirts, hats and education scholarships but observed that they also need cash transfers for economic support.

“We want our albinism programme to be extended to address issues of people with albinism to be funded to do businesses and support their families.” the MCA said.

Wanyonyi also urged people living with albinism to come out in large numbers during the forthcoming August national census to have strong evidence that can help them demand for their piece of the national cake, urging them to fight for their space "because no one will hand it to them on a silver platter".

“You need to fight for your space, don’t just sit in the house waiting because there, you will get nothing."

The legislator said his aspiration is to become the first MP with albinism to be elected in the National Assembly in 2022.

Aseka asked the county governments to adhere to the constitutional requirement of giving 30 per cent of employment and tenders to persons living with disabilities. The requirement has largely been overlooked, he said.

The ANC member said the representation of persons living with disabilities on the Kakamega County Census Planning Committee is wanting because the National Council of People Living with Disability has been left out.

“We don’t know who will help address our disability issues here in Kakamega during this census. We are requesting Leonard Wafula, the coordinator of the council, to be included among the committee members."

Edited by R.Wamochie