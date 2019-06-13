Busia traders may refuse to pay taxes over lack of toilets, security lights

Busia traders have vowed to stop paying taxes over lack of toilets and security lights.

Traders at Budalang'i trading centre have given a seven-day notice for the interim market leaders to hold elections or they elect their own. They gave the notice to Bunyala North MCA Fred Musirimba.

They threatened to call a meeting of all traders and pick their own leaders to replace the group that has been in office for two month.

The traders among them Samson Midi Wanyama, Edfostine Kadenge, former market chairman Opiyo Adora and Ochieng Khabamba of Tuesday disagreed with Musirimba for disbanding the former market committee.

At the same time, they complained about lack toilets for the past one year since the one one built by former the civic leader does not have water.

They said the solar light installed at the market a few months ago has broken down and, therefore, posing a security threat to the traders. Garbage has also not been collected at the market.

Traders have appealed to Governor Sospeter Ojaamong to intervene as a matter of urgency and ensure the issues are resolved once and for all or else they will stop paying revenue after the expiry of the notice.

Musirimba denied claims that the market has no public toilet, saying there is a modern bio-latrine and shops built at a cost of Sh2.7 million.

He told the traders the solar light will be repaired.