Woman Rep accuses Busia hospital of negligence in Busia girl's death

Woman Representative Florence Mutua (pictured) has blamed medics at Busia County Referral Hospital for the death of a schoolgirl who was hit by a vehicle in DP William Ruto’s convoy.

Seven-year-old Sydney Mambala died after being knocked down last Friday.

Efforts by the Star to get a comment from the hospital’s administration were unsuccessful. Officials could not be be reached.

Mutua, who had gone to the girl’s home to console the family, said according to the girl’s parents, medics at the hospital took over an hour to attend to the child who had been rushed there for emergency medical attention to save her life.

“The parents of the child told me that the medics at Busia County Referral Hospital took more than one hour before attending to the injured child leading to her death. So it is obvious that the child died due to negligence,” she said.

Mutua asked hospital workers to always be committed in their work while attending to the patients requiring emergency medical attention in order to save lives.

The girl’s uncle, Usiku Ogando who stood in for the family during the postmortem examination, said had Sydney received quick treatment, she would not have died.

Sydney was a pupil at Phinappe Academy in Budalang’i. Busia governor’s wife Judy Ojaamong also consoled the child’s family at their home.