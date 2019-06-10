Rising boda boda accidents in Bungoma worrying, says Health CEC

More than 4,000 boda boda riders in Bungoma's nine constituencies are injured every month, county Health executive Anthony Walela said.

He attributed the rising accidents involving the boda boda riders to rudeness and lack of knowledge about road safety.

Walela said sensitisation programmes on road safety will help reduce road carnage involving motorbike riders. He spoke on Friday at Mateka market in Bumula constituency.

“The majority of riders are very rude on the road. Some of them are not conversant with road safety rules while others like speeding, resulting in the increasing number of accidents. Riders must obey traffic rules to curb accidents,” he said.

Walela said health facilities in Bungoma are full of boda boda riders involved in accidents.

“Our health facilities mostly treat patients involved in either motorcycle or bicycle accidents. Nowadays, accidents involving cars have reduced and I laud the drivers for being careful,” he said.

Walela also asked riders to start contributing Sh20 daily that will go towards them registering for the National Hospital Insurance Fund to to cater for their medication.

“An accident doesn’t warn anybody, it just takes place abruptly. Let’s register and pay for the NHIF cards, it will help you a great deal in terms of such calamities, support the initiative and you won’t suffer anymore,” he said.

Bungoma County Referral Hospital hasa special unit where motorcycle accident patients are admitted, some with severe injuries.