Don't rush referendum, Mudavadi cautions

Kenyans should not be hurried through a referendum debate without a clear picture on what needs to be changed, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi has said.

He said calls for a referendum without a clear understanding of issues to be addressed risks causing more divisions among Kenyans.

"A referendum [on Brexit] has brought down two prime ministers in Britain and could even consume a third one. It must be well thought out before making any decision," he said.

Mudavadi spoke on Saturday during the burial of Mama Jescah Afandi at Mung’ang’a village in Mumias East constituency. She was the mother of 2017 ANC parliamentary candidate for Mumias East David Namatsi.

Lugari MP Ayub Savula, Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa and a host of MCAs were present.

Mudavadi said all Kenyans should be involved in the discourse on what needs to be changed in the supreme law before a referendum question is drawn.

Echesa had earlier said that the people calling for a referendum are not genuine. He said they are only seeking to create positions for themselves and not to better the lives of Kenyans.

"If you look at the lineup they have, a Luhya is not anywhere. We are saying that this time round, a Luhya must be on the table when power is being shared," he said.

Mudavadi has been calling for an expansion of the Building Bridges Initiative to make it representative of all interests across board.

He has said that hurrying Kenyans through constitutional amendments could even create more problems than addressing the gaps.

At the same time, the former Vice President said that numerous task forces formed to look into the troubled sugar industry will not unravel the real cause.

"The proposed formation of a judicial commission of inquiry to look into the industry would have a legal mandate to summon witnesses who would shed more light into what dealt the fatal blow to the industry," he said.