Speaker Lusaka sabotaging Bungoma executive — Deputy governor

Bungoma deputy governor Charles Ngome has accused Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka of sabotaging the county government’s development agenda.

Ngome alleged that Lusaka and officials who served in his administration are sponsoring activists to petition Governor Wycliffe Wangamati.

He appeared to be reacting to a petition on Wednesday by Webuye human rights activist Moses Lukoye asking the Senate to impeach Wangamati over what he termed gross misconduct and abuse of office.

Ngome spoke on Thursday at Kaptola coffee farmer’s cooperative society in Kimilili constituency.

“We are asking our colleagues who were previously in power but did nothing to empower and uplift residents’ lives to give us time to work and when 2022 comes, we will meet head-on,” he said.

Ngome said that Lusaka had done his part as the first governor of Bungoma and should now concentrate on Senate affairs.

He said Bungoma residents are praying that Deputy President William Ruto picks Lusaka as running mate for 2022.

Lusaka could not be reached for comment over the allegations as his phone went unanswered.

Ngome said the county is keen on revamping the coffee sector. The ministry of agriculture intends to ensure over two thousand farmers plant coffee every year to diversify from maize and sugar cane farming.

The county has a ready market for the farmers’ coffee, he said.