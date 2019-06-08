Busia sets census team ahead of national population survey

Busia has set up a county census committee ahead of the national population survey in August this year.

“As a county, we are very lucky because we were part of the pilot exercise carried out last year due to proper planning,” County Commissioner Jacob Narengo said after the inauguration of the Committee on Wednesday.

Busia topped the 12 counties in the pilot programme.

The committee is composed of national government departmental heads, the county secretary and chief officer in charge of Finance and Economic Planning. The civil society is also represented.

“I want to advise the local residents to ensure that none of them is left out during the exercise which will begin on the night of August 24, this year,” the administrator said as he cautioned residents to be wary of those who were claiming to be recruiting enumerators.

The committee was formed to carry out the exercise, he said.

“The committee is yet to come up with a plan of activities which will run up to the August 24,” Narengo said.

The committee will ensure the safety of personnel and materials as well as returning the materials at the end of the exercise for accountability purposes.

County statistics officer Maurice Aringo said all chiefs and village elders had been sensitised on their role during the census.

Mapping had also been carried out in the sub-locations. This information is being verified and uploaded in tablets.

“This time around we are going to use modern technology,” he said adding that all boundary disputes should be resolved before the exercise.

The census is conducted after 10 years. The previous one was in 2009.