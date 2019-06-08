Budget approval tops business as Bungoma assembly resumes

• The County Assembly of Bungoma is back in session after a month-long recess with a full in-tray of pending business, key among the approval of 2019-20 budget.
• The assembly hopes to avoid the last minute rush to approve the budget ahead of the June 30 deadline that some have experienced in the past.
The Bungoma county assembly is back in session after a month-long recess and is expected to approve the county budget for the financial year 2019-20.
Already, the budget committee has conducted public participation meetings and will now table its report to the entire house for consideration.
Also top in priority will be the holding of public participation on bills that were tabled in the house before it went for recess.
Apart from passing the statutory pieces of legislation, the assembly has not passed any other bills since it first sat.
Speaker Emmanuel Situma while speaking during a House Business Committee meeting urged members to prioritise the processing of all pending house business.
The chair also urged the members to mop up all the statements that were earlier tabled in the house to be dealt with in a bid to complete all pending work.
“We have many statements that have not been responded to by the executive months after they were raised. We shall be seeking to have all of them brought up so that we demand the responses,” he said.
The speaker maintained that the county assembly will be judged based on how many pieces of legislation they will have passed by the end of their term.
“Our scorecard as an Assembly is how much business we are able to process. Our performance is pegged on our collective ability to pass very pieces of legislation,” he said.
He urged MCAs to take matters of the house seriously and ensure attendance of both the plenary and committee sessions.
(Edited by O. Owino)