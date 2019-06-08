Budget approval tops business as Bungoma assembly resumes

The Bungoma county assembly is back in session after a month-long recess and is expected to approve the county budget for the financial year 2019-20.

Already, the budget committee has conducted public participation meetings and will now table its report to the entire house for consideration.

The assembly hopes to avoid the last minute rush to approve the budget ahead of the June 30 deadline that some have experienced in the past.

Also top in priority will be the holding of public participation on bills that were tabled in the house before it went for recess.

Apart from passing the statutory pieces of legislation, the assembly has not passed any other bills since it first sat.

Speaker Emmanuel Situma while speaking during a House Business Committee meeting urged members to prioritise the processing of all pending house business.