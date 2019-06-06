Oparanya warned against Mumias Sugar takeover

The Capital Markets Authority has warned Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya to be careful in trying to take over publicly traded Mumias Sugar Company.

CMA chief executive Paul Muthaura urged Oparanya to follow the law.

Muthaura said reports that the county intends to take over the company creates uncertainty in the stock market.

“We urge caution to ensure protection of the rule of law,” Muthaura said in a letter to the governor dated May 29. The letter is copied to National Treasury PS Kamau Thugge and MSC board chairman Ken Ngumbau.

Muthaura said any decision to change company directors can only be made through a resolution of shareholders passed in a properly constituted Annual General Meeting.

“Whereas the authority understands the concerns expressed for the county stakeholders that rely on MSC, it is important there is full adherence to the laws, specifically the Capital Markets Act," he said.

Muthaura also cited all other egulations with respect to any proposed takeover, change in control, the board or management or acquisition of company assets.

While addressing stakeholders meeting on May 18, Oparanya announced his government would take over the management of the miller.

He said the county government will deploy enforcement and police officers to guard the premises, adding that the takeover was meant to protect “secret sale of company assets” by the management.