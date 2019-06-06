Bunyala fishers warned against polluted water

Two hundred displaced fishing families in Bunyala South ward have been warned to stop drinking contaminated water to avoid waterborne diseases.

Bunyala deputy county commissioner Jacob Ruto on Tuesday assured residents whose houses were destroyed by fire that his office was seeking help from donors so they could rebuild.

The fire broke out in Ombaro village. The cause has not been established.

The families are living in a video hall as they wait for financial assistance. Their water supply is not treated for drinking water.

The Kenya Red Cross Society, the Budalang'i parliamentary office and Busia county government are expected to help.

"My office has already started urgent talks on assisting the affected families,” Ruto said.